WildSafeBC – Cougar Sighting on Mt Thom

Chilliwack/Ryder Lake (WildSafeBC) – While not surprising, hikes should take note:

Wildlife Alert: Cougar Reported at Mt Thom

A cougar was reported at Mt Thom earlier this week. The hiker described the cougar as chirping and showing curious behaviour before eventually running off.

Trail users are reminded that cougars live in this area year-round. Please remain alert while hiking, hike in groups and take the following precautions if you encounter a cougar:

Do not run

Maintain eye contact

Make yourself appear larger

Back away slowly

Keep children and pets close

Report any cougar sightings or unusual wildlife behavior to the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.