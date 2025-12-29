WildSafeBC – Cougar Sighting on Mt Thom

Chilliwack/Ryder Lake (WildSafeBC) – While not surprising, hikes should take note:
Wildlife Alert: Cougar Reported at Mt Thom
A cougar was reported at Mt Thom earlier this week. The hiker described the cougar as chirping and showing curious behaviour before eventually running off.
Trail users are reminded that cougars live in this area year-round. Please remain alert while hiking, hike in groups and take the following precautions if you encounter a cougar:
Do not run
Maintain eye contact
Make yourself appear larger
Back away slowly
Keep children and pets close
Report any cougar sightings or unusual wildlife behavior to the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.