Journey and Nazareth Tribute Concert to Aid Chilliwack Food Bank – Tuesday December 30 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – GIVOL Talent Group present a Journey and Nazareth Tribute Concert to Aid the Chilliwack Food Bank, Tuesday December 30 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

From GIVOL: “JRNY the TRIBUTE” bring their incredible show to The Chilliwack Cultural Centre on their “DON’T STOP BELIEVIN” TOUR of the Americas!

They are joined by “RAZAMANAZ”, Canada’s finest tribute to Nazareth!! Join us for a fantastic night of excellent Rock n Roll, in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre at Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Presented by

Givol Talent Group

Venue

Rotary Hall Studio Theatre at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Price:

$48.95 – All Seats (Advance/Early Bird)

$59.45 – All Seats (Last Minute/At Door)

Red Membership program discounts available.

Date and Time:

December 30, 2025 – 8:00 pm

Ticket info is here.