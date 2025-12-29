Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 60-year-old, Brian Sicard

Chilliwack – On December 28, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a missing 60-year-old man, Brian Sicard. Sicard was last seen on December 26, 2025, driving around in his Brown 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with BC licence plate A303CE.

Chilliwack RCMP and his family are concerned for his wellbeing as he requires essential medication. We request that if you have any information, to please call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file 2025-45708.

Sicard is described as a Caucasian male, 150Lbs, 5’9” tall, and wears glasses.