AbbyPD – Weekend Recap: December 26 to 29 – Plenty of Impaired Drivers

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department – Weekend Recap: December 26th to December 29th

Between Friday at 5:00 a.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 291 calls for service. Overall, it was a relatively uneventful weekend.

Friday Night

Frontline teams focused on locating and removing impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads. Officers also conducted a variety of checks and patrols as part of Operation Community Shield. Call volume was lighter than usual, giving the team a rare opportunity for some downtime—a welcome change for a Friday night.

Saturday

Saturday’s day shift was uneventful with no major incidents reported. Overnight, however, officers were once again busy addressing impaired driving. Unfortunately, we continue to see too many individuals making dangerous choices by driving under the influence. Despite this, no significant incidents occurred overnight.

Sunday

Sunday’s day shift remained calm with no major calls for service. Officers conducted proactive speed enforcement, with the highest recorded speed being 125 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone. Overnight, three additional impaired drivers were located and removed from the roads. Officers also completed follow-ups on outstanding investigations.

Weekend Call Summary:

10 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

5 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

4 – Break & Enters

16 – Thefts

4 – Collisions Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 16 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 18 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 3 individuals were held in custody.