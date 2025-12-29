2026 New Years Day Polar Bear Plunges – Cultus Lake, Harrison, Hope

Fraser Valley – New Years Day tradition. Jump in some really cold water and shout HAPPY NEW YEAR…….

So as far as the FVN crew know, here’s what’s happening:

January 1 2026 – Main Beach at Cultus Lake at Noon. This event is open to the public and welcoming to first-timers and regulars alike. We’ll head into the water together, enjoy the moment, and start the new year feeling energized. Stay in as long as you’re comfortable. Bring warm clothes and a towel.

Kawkawa Lake at Hope – Featuring the Ogilvie Cup.

Event starts at 11AM with the dive at Noon. A legendary trophy lost in 1914 and recently recovered is returning to the spotlight — and YOU could be the first modern-day champion!(Best costume to go into the drink)

Winner announced and awarded the Ogilvie Cup just before the swim.

Harrison Hot Springs. Meet at Main Beach for the dip at Noon.