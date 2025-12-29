2026 Annual Salmon, Cedar, and Water Ceremony – Blue Heron Reserve – January 1

Chilliwack – The annual tradition of starting anew.

Join Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society for the annual Salmon, Cedar, and Water Ceremony – led by Eddie Gardner of Sqwá First Nation and Gracie Kelly of The’wa:li First Nation.

Thursday January 1, 2026 starting at 10AM at Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society.

They will gather at the Heron Reserve Pavilion at 10:00 am for community connection & cultural learning with Gracie and Eddie, music by Good Medicine Songs, followed by a processional 20-min walk from the Blue Heron Reserve Pavilion to the ceremonial site on the bank of the Vedder River.

At the river, there will have a ceremonial fire. Tobacco ties will be made, prayers and songs will be sung, and some teachings about Xexa:ls will be shared. Offerings will be made to the river and the salmon with drumming and singing.

After the ceremony, join Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society at the Blue Heron Classroom (Discovery Annex) to share a lunch that includes soup, sandwiches and bannock.

Sponsored by Tourism Chilliwack, City of Chilliwack and the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve.

This is a free event – no registration is required