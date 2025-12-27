UPDATE – Chilliwack Fatal MVA on Yale and Banford – Not A Police Chase, Power Out on Boxing Day for Several Hours

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a single vehicle that occurred on December 26, 2025, at approximately 10:22 pm at the intersection of Yale Road and Banford Road.

A 27-year-old male from Chilliwack was the lone occupant and lost control striking a power pole. While alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident, speed may be a contributing factor.

Chilliwack Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services attended the scene; however, the man was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.

The area was closed for several hours while the Chilliwack RCMP, supported by a Collision Analyst investigated the accident.

Chilliwack RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information or dashcam footage to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2025-54519.

Other social media reports quote RCMP as stating that this was not a police chase.