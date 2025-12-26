UPDATE – Donations Appreciated to Provide a Safe Haven For Youth – Child Youth and Advocacy Centre in Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In Canada, one in three children will experience some type of abuse by the time they are fifteen years old. Studies have shown that unresolved childhood trauma has a profound lifelong impact on children, families, and communities. With early identification and service adapted to their unique needs, children have remarkable capacity to heal from the abuse they experienced.

That’s why the September opening announcement of Chilliwack’s first Child Youth and Advocacy Centre (CYAC) was so important. It is located in the Paramount Building where other CCS Chilliwack Community Services facilities are located.

UPDATE to DONATE: – I Care – Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC)

At CYAC, every child deserves to be heard, believed, and supported.

Together with law enforcement, child protection, medical and mental health professionals, and victim advocates, we provide safety, healing, and hope under one roof.

Your support makes this possible:

$50 = child‑centered spaces for safe storytelling

$100 = direct support for children facing abuse or neglect

$150 = therapy and resources for healing

No child should face abuse alone. Donate today to help us bring care, comfort, and justice. https://loom.ly/Xh9voZY

NOTE: On average, the Chilliwack RCMP responds to 180 allegations of child abuse and maltreatment every year. Research has shown that children who have suffered abuse are:

 30% less likely to graduate high school

 3-4 times more likely to have mental health and addiction issues

 26 times more likely to experience homelessness

 45 times more likely to perpetrate and/or become victim to dating violence as

adolescents.

Background

In May of 2020, the Chilliwack RCMP identified a gap in services regarding child sexual assault investigations and the urgent need for a trauma-informed interview room.

The Chilliwack RCMP met with Chilliwack partner agencies including Chilliwack Community Services to assess the feasibility of establishing a CYAC for the community. Together, they outlined the structure of the CYAC, emphasizing the urgent need for a trauma-informed environment equipped with resources tailored to young victims of abuse.

Through joint efforts, funding was secured to complete a feasibility study, culminating in a single commitment from the Department of Justice in April 2023, to provide funding for the development and implementation of a CYAC in Chilliwack. In May of 2025 funding was secured to officially launch the Chilliwack CYAC which will be spearheaded by Chilliwack Community Services in collaboration with the Chilliwack RCMP and Child Protection.

The police interview rooms “Butterfly and Caterpillar ”

Previously, victims would give statements in their local detachment, such as the Chilliwack RCMP detachment.

“It can be intimidating for a child to walk into a police station, sit in a sterile interview room and talk about something traumatic they’ve experienced,” says Corporal Tobi Araki of the Chilliwack RCMP. “That’s why the CYAC is so important, it’s designed to be a safe, supportive environment where young people can feel more at ease. We hope this is a meaningful step toward breaking down barriers and ensuring every child feels heard and safe.”

Two interview rooms are available at the Chilliwack CYAC. The rooms are designed to be welcoming, calming and comfortable in order to collect an accurate victim statement that meets investigative and court standards. The rooms are dedicated for children, but are also offered to victims of trauma who would rather not provide a statement in the police station. Also, by interviewing survivors at the CYAC in consultation with other agencies, they are only having to tell their story once.

Service dogs are also an integral part of the healing process to allow young people to feel comfortable when talking to plain clothes officers about their trauma. Ministry of Families staff can monitor proceedings through an adjacent media room.

Child and Youth Advocacy Centres began emerging in Canada in 2012. Now there are 12 independent child and youth centres operating or in development that are part of a larger network of CYAC’s in communities across British Columbia.

“Collaboration is a fundamental principle of all CYAC’s helping to reduce system-induced trauma.” says Jennifer Campbell, advocacy coordinator for Chilliwack Community Services.

“By coordinating relevant services and providing a safe, child-friendly space, CYAC programs ensure that the voices and needs of the children and youth are heard and supported-laying the foundation for healing”.

