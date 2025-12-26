Temporary Time Change for ER at Mission Memorial Hospital – December 29 to January 7

Mission (Fraser Health) – Beginning Monday, December 29, the Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., providing the community with clear, reliable, and predictable access to emergency care.

This temporary change in hours is expected to be in place until Tuesday, January 6. Full 24/7 Emergency Department coverage is expected to resume on Wednesday, January 7 at 8:00 a.m. We will continue to make every effort to prevent further service adaptations. If any future adaptations are required, we will communicate them to the community in advance.

Fraser Health continues to actively recruit physicians to Mission Memorial Hospital. The temporary change in hours reflects systemic pressures being experienced across Canada and is intended to support the safe, sustainable delivery of emergency services while active recruitment activities continue.

Aligning defined, consistent hours with available staffing helps us deliver care that is safe, consistent, and responsible, and supports patients and families in making informed decisions about where and when to seek care.

“Knowing that emergency services are reliably available is important for us and our community,” said Dr. Paul Theron, site medical director, Mission Memorial Hospital. “These temporary changes enable consistent and plannable hours and allow us to align services with available staffing and maintain patient safety. During this time, we remain committed to partnering with the Ministry of Health to stabilize longer-term staffing.”

Emergency care remains available to people in Mission and surrounding areas at all times. Outside of Emergency Department operating hours, people experiencing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will assess patients and transport them to the most appropriate emergency department for their needs. For non-life-threatening concerns, residents can access recently expanded Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) services in the community.

After 6:00 p.m., emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic care, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

“We know that the people of Mission are concerned about the availability of emergency services at MMH,” said Mayor Paul Horn, City of Mission. “We are grateful to Fraser Health for the extraordinary creativity they’re bringing to address these temporary pressures and we’re looking forward to the addition of more healthcare staff in the new year to ensure that our emergency ward is a reliable service for everyone.”

During this time, Fraser Health will continue with planned expansion and renovation of the Emergency Department, improving care spaces, workflow, and the overall patient experience.

Modernized facilities are an important factor in attracting and retaining physicians and health care staff, helping to strengthen emergency care services in Mission over the long term.