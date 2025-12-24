UPDATE Highway 3 Between Hope and Princeton OPEN

Hope/Manning Park – Christmas Eve UPDATE – Just in time for the holidays, drivers are advised that Highway 3 has reopened to traffic between Hope and Princeton following a major washout that occurred on Dec. 16, 2025, 42 kilometres east of the Highway 3/5 junction.

The reopening of Highway 3 happened sooner than anticipated because of the around-the-clock efforts of ministry contractors and the availability of materials.

Traffic will be single-lane alternating on a temporary detour, with a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h. Drivers must obey all signage and the instructions of traffic officials. The site will be closely monitored and the highway could be closed if conditions warrant.

Drivers heading west on Highway 3 (toward Hope) will be held approximately 500 metres east of the site to avoid lineups in an avalanche risk area where no stopping is permitted.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit recommends commercial vehicle drivers choose an alternative route between the Lower Mainland and southern Interior until two-lane traffic can be restored to Highway 3 at this location.

Long-term repairs at this site will require significant design and reconstruction. The detour alignment will remain until permanent repairs are complete.

Drivers are reminded that conditions can change quickly and highways can be closed at any time as conditions warrant. Be prepared for delays and closures by packing warm clothes, snacks and water, and by ensuring your vehicle’s fuel tank is full or EV battery charged.

For the latest traffic updates, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

DECEMBER 21 UPDATE – Temporary repairs to a heavily damaged section of Highway 3, 42 kilometres east of the Highway 3/5 junction, are progressing well, with the highway now expected to reopen on an interim alignment between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Contractors are working around the clock to restore the highway and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit is sourcing material and supplies as quickly as possible. If conditions continue to be favourable, the ministry could potentially open the highway earlier.

At this site, damaged during heavy rain on Dec. 16, 2025, water undermined and washed away a 50-metre section of the highway. Ministry contractors have cleared the site and are routing the road around the affected slide area to allow traffic through while further interim repairs are completed.

Initially, it was estimated it could take weeks to restore access. However, engineering confirmed less construction is needed, and utilities do not have to be relocated. Long-term repairs will require significant design and reconstruction. Drivers will remain on the detour alignment until permanent repairs are completed.

The temporary detour will have a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h and access may initially be restricted to passenger vehicles depending on site conditions.

Work at all other sites on Highway 3 affected by recent flooding and slides aside from paving will be completed by Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. While these sites will be finished, the Highway 3 corridor will not fully reopen until the detour has been completed.

Until access is restored at the washout site, Sunshine Valley remains accessible from Hope, while Manning Park Resort can be accessed from Highway 3 via Princeton. Checkpoints remain at Hope and Princeton to advise travellers there is no through traffic.

Currently, people travelling for the holidays between the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior must use an alternative route. While Highway 3 remains closed, drivers can expect heavier than normal volumes on highways 1 and 5. Drive with caution and plan extra time for your journey.

Also, a reminder to drivers that conditions can change quickly. Provincial highways can be closed at any time as conditions warrant. Be prepared for delays and closures by packing warm clothes, snacks and water, and by ensuring your vehicle’s fuel tank or EV battery is full.

For the latest updates, visit: https://DriveBC.ca

DECEMBER 17 UPDATE – Work is well underway to repair Highway 3 at multiple locations between Hope and Manning Park following damage from washouts and debris.

An estimated timeline for reopening is currently unknown.

A series of atmospheric rivers, beginning Dec. 10, 2025, resulted in damage at 22 separate locations along Highway 3. Eleven of these sites have extensive damage.

The damage includes five culvert failures resulting in partial road washouts. These sites require excavation and full culvert replacement. At another site that was discovered on the morning of Dec. 16, 2025, a culvert has been blocked and water has undermined and washed away a portion of the highway and roadside barrier. The damage at the new site is substantial but cannot be fully assessed until slope conditions stabilize and crews have safe access.

Five other sites have large volumes of material deposited onto the roadway, blocking drainage.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit and its contractors have more than 40 pieces of equipment, 55 personnel and 15 technical experts dedicated to repairs. Crews are working around the clock to reopen Highway 3 as quickly and safely as possible.

Work underway includes removing debris, stabilizing slopes, repairing damaged road surfaces and restoring drainage systems to reduce the risk of further damage from additional rainfall.

This corridor continues to experience heavy rain and snow in some areas. Since several affected sites fall within known avalanche hazard areas, avalanche risk assessments are being conducted to ensure worker and public safety.

An estimated timeline for opening the highway will be known once geotechnical engineers are able to assess the most recent damage.

The ministry will continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust construction activities as needed to ensure the safety of travellers and workers.

While Highway 3 remains closed, drivers can expect heavier than normal volumes on highways 1 and 5. Drive with caution and plan extra time for your journey.

Also, a reminder to drivers that conditions can change quickly. The ministry can close highways at any time as conditions warrant. Be prepared for delays and closures by packing warm clothes, snacks and water, and by ensuring your vehicle’s fuel tank or EV battery is full.

