FVRD UPDATE – Park and Trail Closures – December 24

Fraser Valley (Fraser Valley Regional District) – At this time, for the safety of visitors, the following parks and trails are closed:

• Kettle Valley Rail Trail
• Thacker Regional Park
• Dogwood Community Trail
• Island 22 Regional Park – Dog Park and Bike Skills Park

Vegetation debris cleanup is ongoing and will be completed in early 2026.

Visit fvrd.ca/parks for updates. If you have any comments or concerns, please email parks@fvrd.ca

In the interest of public safety, BC Parks has closed Chilliwack Lake Park until further notice. This closure is in response to deteriorating conditions and risk of facilities washing out.

2025 FVRD Park and Trail Closures – Generic

