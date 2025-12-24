FVRD UPDATE – Park and Trail Closures – December 24

Fraser Valley (Fraser Valley Regional District) – At this time, for the safety of visitors, the following parks and trails are closed:
• Kettle Valley Rail Trail
• Thacker Regional Park
• Dogwood Community Trail
• Island 22 Regional Park – Dog Park and Bike Skills Park
Vegetation debris cleanup is ongoing and will be completed in early 2026.
Visit fvrd.ca/parks for updates. If you have any comments or concerns, please email parks@fvrd.ca
In the interest of public safety, BC Parks has closed Chilliwack Lake Park until further notice. This closure is in response to deteriorating conditions and risk of facilities washing out.