FVRD UPDATE – Park and Trail Closures – December 24

Fraser Valley (Fraser Valley Regional District) – At this time, for the safety of visitors, the following parks and trails are closed:

• Kettle Valley Rail Trail

• Thacker Regional Park

• Dogwood Community Trail

• Island 22 Regional Park – Dog Park and Bike Skills Park



Vegetation debris cleanup is ongoing and will be completed in early 2026.



Visit fvrd.ca/parks for updates. If you have any comments or concerns, please email parks@fvrd.ca

In the interest of public safety, BC Parks has closed Chilliwack Lake Park until further notice. This closure is in response to deteriorating conditions and risk of facilities washing out.