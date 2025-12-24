FVRD Extends the State of Local Emergency (SOLE) Declaration for an Additional 14 Days

Fraser Valley – (Fraser Valley Regional District) – On Christmas Eve, the FVRD has extended the State of Local Emergency (SOLE) declaration for an additional fourteen days. The SOLE now applies to a reduced area, spanning west from Allison Pool to the western boundary of Electoral Area E. This extension supports the prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety, or well-being of persons or the safety of property, objects, or sites of heritage value. Read our News Release to learn more. https://www.fvrd.ca/…/atmospheric-river-update…

The Evacuation ORDER that was issued on December 19th for two properties on Chilliwack Lake Road remains in effect due to a landslide hazard posing an imminent life-safety risk. Slope instability concerns are limited to these two properties. https://www.fvrd.ca/…/Evacuation%20ORDER%20-%2049269…

The FVRD Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has remained active in recent days, with staff responding and working with partner agencies to address a range of issues across the region. As the holidays approach, emergency staff continue to monitor the situation and remain in a state of readiness. The EOC Public Information Line (778-704-0400) will remain available to receive messages during the holidays. Emergency staff will respond to messages once the FVRD office reopens following the FVRD holiday office closure.

Although weather warnings have been lifted, it is essential to remain vigilant for potential hazards. Residents are reminded to stay away from high-risk areas, including landslides, dikes, flooded areas, swift-running rivers, and unstable waterway banks. Due to soil saturation, erosion and debris slides are possible. More information about the risks of landslides can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/know-your-hazards/landslides

How to Stay Informed:

• fvrd.ca/eoc and fvrd.ca/alerts for the most up-to-date information

– If you need assistance or wish to report a localized incident, please call the FVRD EOC Public Information Line at 778-704-0400

• Alertable for Emergency Community Notifications through email, SMS, and phone call notifications

• Report an incident through the FVRD Emergency Status Map (Non Life Threatening Emergencies) https://maps.fvrd.ca/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html…

• DriveBC.ca for road conditions and route planning

• BCHydro.com/outages for local power outage information

• Weather.gc.ca for monitoring weather alerts, warnings, forecasts

• PreparedBC.ca for preparedness info

• PreparedBC.ca/landslides to learn more about landslides

• Dial 911 for Emergencies