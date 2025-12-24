Castle Fun Park and Abbotsford Canucks Team Up for Family Friendly New Years Eve

Abbotsford – Castle Fun Park are teaming up with the Abbotsford Canucks to host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration at Castle Fun Park!

Wednesday, December 31 fro 4pm–8pm

No ticket required

Important note: They’re still open for regular, non-event fun starting at 10am, so you can play your way all day long!

What’s happening 4pm-8pm:

Family NYE Countdown at 8pm with a Balloon Drop and Canucks foam-puck giveaway

Food Drive in support of Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford

(Bring a non-perishable item for a chance to win a $100 CFP Play card)

“Power Play” surprise promos throughout the event

Inflatable Hockey Target Shooting

Canucks Swag Zone

Puzzle & Craft Creative Zone by The Owl and The Cat Bookery

Photo ops with the Calder Cup and a commemorative NYE frame

Grand Prize Draw: Family 4-pack of Canucks game tickets PLUS a $100 CFP Play card

More than just a party, this is about celebrating together, supporting the community, and heading into the new year with a whole lot of FUN.

They can’t wait to ring in 2026 with you!