Streams Free Holiday Dinner – Saturday, December 27

Chilliwack – Streams Foundation Canada Chilliwack Holiday Dinner:

Saturday, December 27th

Dinner at 4:00 pm (Doors open at 3:30 pm)

Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre – The Loft (Upstairs)

Dinner by: Pabla Curry House

Music & Dance Performances. The Holiday Celebration Dinner will feature amazing dance performances led by Streams very own Priya, along with a special performance by the Bobbi team from Chilliwack Dance School. And get ready for non-stop fun when DJ Salish takes the stage and keeps the energy high!

Gift Baskets and Much More!

No registration required — everyone is welcome!

Space is limited — service will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For any questions, reach out:

streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com

778-772-2203 (text only)

