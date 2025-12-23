Hemlock Valley — The future of Hemlock Valley is now in the hands of local property owners.

At its December 11 meeting, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) passed a resolution approving the draft bylaws and resort promotion area for the proposed Hemlock Valley Resort Association (HVRA), formally advancing the process to a property-owner petition that will determine whether the association can be created.

The FVRD approval follows extensive engagement over the past year involving homeowners, the Resort Operator, and the Sts’ailes, as well as discussions with regional and provincial staff. That work centered on how a resort association would provide a community-driven structure to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, guide sustainable development that respects the area’s natural beauty and rich history, and help protect the future of the resort area for generations to come.

“For decades, people who care deeply about Hemlock Valley have talked about the same challenges, but had no real mechanism to act on them together,” said Jason Vance, a Director of the Hemlock Valley Homeowners Association and member of the Hemlock Valley Resort Association Steering Committee. “This decision moves the power into the hands of property owners. The petition will decide whether we finally have the tools to shape the future of this community ourselves.”

If approved by property owners, the HVRA would be led by a board that includes representation from homeowners, the Resort Operator, and the Sts’ailes, with homeowners holding the majority of board seats—a governance model that is unique among British Columbia resort communities. The association would provide a dedicated, locally controlled funding mechanism to support community priorities such as amenities, events, trails, and beautification, while also strengthening collaboration and advocacy on larger infrastructure and service needs.

“We envision this association will generate interest in the resort itself, assist the homeowners and community in creating events and attractions outside of the ski hill itself, and help raise awareness of the challenges facing this ski hill.” Ralph Berezan, owner of Sasquatch Mountain Resort, said.

“Sts’ailes has been engaged throughout the development of this proposal and sees long-term value in the Hemlock Valley Resort Association,” said Kelsey Charlie, Tixweltel, Director, Xwiléxmet, Sts’ailes Nation. “The HVRA creates a structure where homeowners, the Resort Operator, and Sts’ailes can continue working together at the board level to guide development, support community amenities, and improve recreational opportunities within Sts’ailes territory.”

While the FVRD has unanimously approved the proposed resort promotion area and HVRA bylaws, the resort association will only be established if a majority of property owners, representing at least 50 percent of the assessed property value within the area, vote in favour through the upcoming petition.

The petition is expected to launch early in the new year. Information packages will be distributed to affected property owners outlining the proposal, the governance structure, and how to participate.

If the petition is successful, the bylaws, Resort Promotion Area, and petition results will be submitted to the Province for final consideration. The Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs would then issue an order formally establishing the Resort Promotion Area and incorporating the Hemlock Valley Resort Association.

More information about the HVRA and the upcoming petition process is available at

www.hemlockvalleyresortassociation.com