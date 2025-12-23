Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce SCAM ALERT – Numbers Linked to the Chamber

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce want to make you aware of an important issue. Recently, members of their network have received communications from phone numbers and emails that are not affiliated with the Chamber, impersonating representatives of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.

From their social media release:

To keep your information and interactions safe, please note the following:

Our official social media accounts are listed on our website and are the only channels we use to communicate publicly.

Direct communication will come from an email address ending in @abbotsfordchamber.com or from one of our verified phone numbers.

We will never send you friend requests or contact you through random accounts.

We will never ask you for personal or financial information on social media or via text message.

If you receive a suspicious message, request, or see an account using our branding, please do not respond. Report the account on the platform and let us know at your earliest convenience.

Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources.