Merry Christmas – Labour Peace for Canada Post and Its Union Workers

Toronto/Ottawa (CUPW Media Release) – In their December 22 media release, CUPW, the union for Canada Post workers, stated : The National Executive Board (NEB) has voted to accept tentative agreements with Canada Post for both postal bargaining units and recommend that members vote YES.

CUPW have achieved improvements since Canada Post’s October 3 Global Offers. Among them:

Higher wages, with protection against inflation

Improved benefits, with no changes to the cost-sharing for premiums

The retention of Article 53 Job Security in the Urban collective agreement

Improvements to the Short-Term Disability Program (STDP), with Canada Life out of the process for the first 28 days in case of illness, if the Corporation’s Supplemental Unemployment Benefits (SUB) plan receives regulatory approval

No load levelling for either bargaining unit

No dynamic routing

Limits on late start times for letter carriers in SSD offices

No changes to the Defined Benefit Pension Plan

Protection for 393 corporate retail counters under Appendix I

An extra year of stability, with both agreements expiring January 31, 2029

The parties have finalized contractual language for all issues apart from changes to the STDP and Personal days, which will be finalized by January 16, 2026. The language will be based on an agreed-upon framework outlining key concepts and principles. The ratification vote will only take place once the language has been finalized.