Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Info on Man Who Committed An “Indecent Act”

Chilliwack – RCMP is releasing a photo and requesting public assistance with identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

On October 30, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of an indecent act in a parking lot located in the 6600-block of Vedder Road. Allegedly a man was engaging in the act inside a red car with a unique silver stripe.

The same man has previously been seen in the area and reported due to his suspicious and concerning behavior.

“We are releasing a photograph of the man and asking anyone with information that could assist police with identifying him to contact police,” says S/Sgt. Peppler, UFVRD RCMP. “Identifying this man will assist with advancing our investigation and understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

If anyone can identify this man, please contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file 2025-46651 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).