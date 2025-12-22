Chilliwack RCMP Behind-the-Scenes Police Training to Inspire Young People

Chilliwack – RCMP, in partnership with the Pacific Region Training Centre (PRTC), hosted 15 students from School District 33 for a two-day Police Youth Academy, offering an immersive look into the world of policing.

Under the guidance of RCMP members, students participated in hands-on scenarios that reflect real-life police training. Activities included crime scene investigation, impaired driver investigation, spike belt deployment, firearms and use-of-force options, physical education, information systems use, medical response, and Police Dog Services (PDS) demonstrations.

“This academy is an incredible opportunity for youth to experience the realities of policing,” said Superintendent Darren Pankratz. “It helps build understanding and trust while inspiring students who may be considering a future in law enforcement.”

The Chilliwack RCMP extends its appreciation to PRTC staff and instructors for their support, School District 33 for assisting with candidate selection, Executive Hotel for their hospitality, and PDS for their engaging presentation, including allowing their dogs to demonstrate controlled bites on brave and willing students.

Events like this require teamwork and commitment from multiple partners, and we are proud to share a glimpse of what a day in the life of a police officer looks like. “We hope the students enjoyed their experience and left with a deeper appreciation for the work RCMP members do every day,” added Superintendent Pankratz.

The next Youth Academy will be held in the spring. If you know a student who may be interested, watch for application and registration details through School District 33.