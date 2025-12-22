Chiefs Sign Finnish Defenceman Nicklas Numminen

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the signing of defenceman Nicklas Numminen for the 2025/26 season.

With two defencemen departing over the past month and another currently sidelined due to injury, the Chiefs’ coaching staff moved quickly to bolster the blue line. Numminen, born in Buffalo, New York, and raised in Tampere, Finland, will join the Chiefs at the start of the new year and is expected to make his debut on January 3, 2026.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Nicklas to our group,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “He was a bit underutilized in his previous situation, and we believe there’s a lot more to his game that will really come out here. He’s an effortless skater who plays with poise and confidence when the puck is on his stick.”

“Nicklas comes from an incredible hockey background, and his understanding and feel for the game are evident,” Maloney added. “Most importantly, he checks every box in terms of what it means to be a Chief; his character, work ethic, and approach to the game fit exactly what we value in this organization.”

“I’m excited to be joining the Chiefs and can’t wait to get to Chilliwack,” said Numminen. “I’m ready to work hard, contribute in any way I can, and get things going with the team.”