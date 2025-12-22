AbbyPD Weekend Recap: December 19 to 22 – Impaired Drivers, Domestic Assaults

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: December 19th to December 22nd



Between Friday at 5:00 AM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 372 police files.



Friday Night



Our frontline teams were extremely busy Friday evening, conducting proactive policing across the city. Multiple impaired drivers were identified and removed from the roads. Our Gang Crime Unit carried out numerous liquor establishment checks and curfew compliance checks throughout Abbotsford. Additional patrols and enforcement were conducted as part of Operation Community Shield.



Saturday



The day shift was relatively routine, focusing on follow-ups for ongoing investigations and targeted patrols in areas previously impacted by extortion-related violence. During the overnight shift, officers removed a significant number of impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads—a trend that remains concerning. Enforcement efforts will continue. Liquor establishments were also subject to additional compliance checks.



Sunday



Sunday’s day shift saw no major calls for service. Officers focused on speed enforcement and located two impaired drivers during the day. Follow-ups were completed on several missing person files. In the evening, three excessive speeders were taken off the roads, with the highest recorded speed being 120 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. Overnight calls for service were mostly routine.



Weekend Call Summary:



19 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

8 – Assaults

4 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

22 – Thefts

8 – Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:



30 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 57 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 5 individuals were held in custody.