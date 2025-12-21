Howden Makes it Three Wins in a Row Before Xmas

Calgary/Cultus Lake (Alpine Canada) Canada’s Reece Howden (Chilliwack/Cultus Lake) enters the holiday break on a career best three race win streak after Sunday’s FIS Ski Cross World Cup stop in Innichen (ITA). Sunday’s win extends Howden’s lead atop the ski cross standings and gives him his fourth career victory in Innichen.

Howden not only won the two races this weekend, he also won all of his heats for a dominant performance leading into the break.

“It’s special to have a weekend like this in a place like Innichen,” said a smiling Howden. “It’s a tough track and everyone turned it up and layed it down today. I was able to stay focused on my skiing and my line, and to carry speed even with the other guys breathing down my neck.”

“Today was hard for sure, it was a battle and the legs are a little tired. This is a great way to start the Christmas break and looking forward to getting home and hoping for some powder skiing over the holidays.”

Kris Mahler (Canmore, AB) raced to a season’s best sixth place today, Kevin Drury (Toronto, ON) finished 11th, and Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, ON), the last Canadian man to win three races in a row, was 13th.

In the women’s race, Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) delivered a season’s best seventh place, and Brittany Phelan (Mont-Tremblant, QC) had her fourth top 10 this season finishing eighth.

Next Ski cross next race in Veysonnaz (SUI) January 23-24

Follow Canada’s Ski Team this season on Alpine Canada’s website, across our social media accounts and subscribe to our newsletter here.