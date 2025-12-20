Skip to content

Yalda – A Celebration of Light and Community in Chilliwack on the Longest Night of the Year – Sunday December 21

Chilliwack (Love Without Borders) – Yalda Night – A Celebration of Light and Community. Join Love Without Borders for an evening that brings people together to celebrate Yalda Night, the longest night of the year and a reminder that light always returns after darkness.

Come enjoy good company, stories, music, and Persian food and treats as we share warmth, hope, and friendship across cultures. Everyone is welcome—let’s celebrate community, connection, and the beauty of diversity together.

Facebook info is here

December 21, 2025 from 5–7 PM
Royal Hotel in downtown Chilliwack, District 1881
Tickets: $15 Ordering info is below:

2025 Yalda – Love Without Borders – Longest Night of the Year UPDATE

