Yalda – A Celebration of Light and Community in Chilliwack on the Longest Night of the Year – Sunday December 21

Chilliwack (Love Without Borders) – Yalda Night – A Celebration of Light and Community. Join Love Without Borders for an evening that brings people together to celebrate Yalda Night, the longest night of the year and a reminder that light always returns after darkness.
Come enjoy good company, stories, music, and Persian food and treats as we share warmth, hope, and friendship across cultures. Everyone is welcome—let’s celebrate community, connection, and the beauty of diversity together.
December 21, 2025 from 5–7 PM
Royal Hotel in downtown Chilliwack, District 1881
Tickets: $15 Ordering info is below: