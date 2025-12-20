Vandals Cut Christmas Lights in Downtown Chilliwack – Need Help IDing Suspects (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (from Chilliwack BIA) – Downtown Chilliwack don’t usually post events like this but…they are looking for the public’s help with this video. At 3:20 am Dec 18th…These people destroyed multiple lighting on trees & poles on Wellington & Mill Street.

A lot of time , energy and merchant sponsored funds goes into making our downtown amazing for the holiday season. It only takes one group of individuals to destroy that vision. If you have information about who these people may be,

Please reach out via PRIVATE MESSAGE here Downtown Chilliwack or email to info@downtownchilliwack.com

Downtown Chilliwack will delete any public comments regarding this … They are simply asking for your help via PM or email if you can ID these people. A police file has been started.