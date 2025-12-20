Cultus Lake’s Howden Tops Ski Cross Podium for 20th World Cup Win

Calgary/Innichen ITA (Alpine Canada) — On a busy day of World Cup ski racing, Reece Howden (Chilliwack, BC) was Canada’s story of the day. Winning his second race in a row in dominant fashion and adding to his lead as the all time wins leader in men’s ski cross with win number 20.

Racing at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup stop in Innichen (ITA), the 4th of 16 races this season, Howden was dominant winning all his heats and never trailing in the finals. This is Howden’s 80th career World Cup start, his 32nd podium and 20th win.

“Grateful for the flow state that I seem to find here in Innichen,” said Howden. “The speed is there and I felt good today and I was able to focus on my own skiing. You have to be smart on a long course like this, if you’re tired, know that the other racers are tired as well and conserve energy where you can.”

Jared Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) was the best of the other Canadian men in fourth place, Kevin Drury (Toronto, ON) was 10th, Gavin Rowell (Prince George, BC) 13th and Kris Mahler (Canmore, AB) 20th.

In the women’s race, Brittany Phelan (Mont-Tremblant, QC) raced to 10th, Marielle Thompson (Whistler, BC) 13th and Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) as 16th.

Next Ski cross race again in Innichen (ITA) Dec 21