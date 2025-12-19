UPDATE — AbbyPD – Suspect Charged in King Road Shooting

Abbotsford – UPDATE – Detectives from AbbyPD’s Extortion Task Force continue to investigate this concerning public safety incident. On the evening of December 18th, 22-year-old Gursewak Singh was formally charged in relation to his incident.

Charge: On or about the 17th day of December 2025, at or near Abbotsford, in the Province of British Columbia, Mr. Singh did discharge a firearm into or at a place, knowing or being reckless as to whether another person was present in the place, contrary to Section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Mr. Singh remains in custody and is awaiting his next bail hearing on December 23rd.

Today the Abbotsford Police Department are releasing a photo of Mr.Singh following a determination that disclosure is necessary in the public interest to assist with the investigation. This image will help provide accurate information and may prompt additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information surrounding Mr.Singh’s activities. Public cooperation is vital in cases of extortion, and this step reflects our commitment to accountability and community safety.

“This arrest, and the work continually being undertaken by the dedicated officers within AbbyPD, reinforces that public safety is our top priority. We will not relent in our efforts to protect our community from extortion, violence, and intimidation. Working closely with our partners and the public, we will dedicate the necessary resources to bring those responsible for violence to justice,” says Deputy Chief Daniel Culbertson

AbbyPD’s Internal Extortion Task Force, operating under the name Operation Community Shield, remains focused on disrupting and investigating extortion-related events in Abbotsford. This dedicated team works tirelessly to identify offenders and prevent further harm to our community.

Through Project Disengage, AbbyPD is committed to intervention and prevention. AbbyPD is offering support to individuals seeking a way out of violence and crime, including specialized programs for youth, young adults, and individuals at-risk of gang involvement, radicalization to violence, and other criminal behaviors. Anyone seeking assistance is asked to contact the Project Disengage Helpline at 778-880-6610 or visit www.abbypd.ca/extortion-project-disengage.

In addition, AbbyPD continues to collaborate closely with provincial and federal partners. AbbyPD officers currently serve on the Provincial Extortion Task Force, ensuring strong local representation in the broader response to this growing public safety threat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact AbbyPD’s Extortion Task Force at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2025-54195

Gursewak Singh AbbyPD Dec 2025

Original Story – On Wednesday evening (December 17th at approximately 10:43PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a business in the 31000 block of King Road.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place and promptly shared critical details—specifically the suspect vehicle’s description—with other on-duty units, including members of AbbyPD’s Gang Crime Unit (GCU). No one was injured in this incident.

During the response, a member of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) alerted GCU officers to a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description traveling eastbound on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the suspect vehicle, was arrested by GCU officers without incident. He remains in police custody pending charge approval by the BC Prosecution Service.

Abbotsford Police File: 2025-54195