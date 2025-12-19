Skip to content

Hope Fire – Call Before You Dig – Natural Gas Line Hit Near Kawkawa Lake

Hope – (Hope Fire Department) On Thursday afternoon, (December 18) the Hope Fire Department, in coordination with FortisBC , responded to an incident involving a natural gas line in the 65000 block of Kawkawa Lake Road.

Initial reports indicated that the line had been struck by an excavator. A property maintenance crew began excavating after noticing bubbles emerging through the asphalt, suspecting a utility line leak.

Eight firefighters and three apparatus were dispatched. Shelter-in-place orders were issued to nearby residents while FortisBC quickly located and isolated the damaged line.

Fire Chief Thomas Cameron stated: “This incident serves as an important reminder for the public to call BC ONE CALL before digging and to immediately call 911 if a natural gas odour is detected or a line is struck.”

