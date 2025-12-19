Hope Fire – Call Before You Dig – Natural Gas Line Hit Near Kawkawa Lake

Hope – (Hope Fire Department) On Thursday afternoon, (December 18) the Hope Fire Department, in coordination with FortisBC , responded to an incident involving a natural gas line in the 65000 block of Kawkawa Lake Road.



Initial reports indicated that the line had been struck by an excavator. A property maintenance crew began excavating after noticing bubbles emerging through the asphalt, suspecting a utility line leak.



Eight firefighters and three apparatus were dispatched. Shelter-in-place orders were issued to nearby residents while FortisBC quickly located and isolated the damaged line.



Fire Chief Thomas Cameron stated: “This incident serves as an important reminder for the public to call BC ONE CALL before digging and to immediately call 911 if a natural gas odour is detected or a line is struck.”

2025 Hope Fire FortisBC Dec 19 – Natural Gas Line Hit Near Kawkawa Lake