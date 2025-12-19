Former Chilliwack Mayor and Now Director and Playwright – Publishes Play in Book Form – Now Available

Chilliwack – Clint Hames was Chilliwack Mayor from 1999 to 2008. Always an advocate for the rights of those with disabilities, Hames went on to be a director and writer in the local theatre community. He had become a regular commentator for local election coverage as well.

As a playwright, Hames has another accolade on his mantle. From his social media: Shameless self promotion. As many friends know, I wrote a play using my 40 years of experiences supporting people with disabilities. “Hector” was produced by the The Chilliwack Players Guild last spring and received a number of awards at the Regional and Provincial Drama Festivals under the auspices of Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival and the Fraser Valley Zone of TBC. Following copyrighting, I am pleased to announce that the play is being published through Barnes and Noble and will be available on the usual platforms (Kindle, GoogleBooks and Amazon) within a few days. The downloadable version is now live . Couldn’t be more excited. Many thanks to the Players Guild for producing the play and to the talented cast and crew who brought it to the stage. For information on the performance rights, send me a DM. EDIT: NOW AVAILABLE IN PAPERBACK ON AMAZON. Search “Hector A play about forgiveness” Link is here

From Amazon: “HECTOR” is, at its core, a play about judgement and forgiveness. It is the story of a family, torn apart by the past, suddenly brought back together following the death of the family matriarch, Mrs. Martinoff. Will Hector Martinoff, who is challenged by a disability, survive without her support? Will her estranged daughter be able to put the past behind her and be the support Hector’s needs or will the past be too hard for either to face? As the family history is revealed, will the helping professionals, ever-present in a person with a disability’s life, rush to judge, or provide support. As more and more of the story is told, the questions of who needs support, who needs forgiveness, and who needs condemnation become jumbled. Each time we feel secure in our answers, the play takes a new turn.