Conservation Officer Service Concerned About Illegal Introduction of Smallmouth Bass into Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake/Victoria – The BC Conservation Officer Service is seeking public assistance about the illegal introduction of smallmouth bass into Cultus Lake.



The BCCOS investigation suggests these invasive fish may have been released into the lake through multiple instances, dating as far back as 2017.



Smallmouth bass are not native to Cultus Lake and pose a serious threat to its ecosystem and species-at-risk, such as Cultus Lake Sockeye Salmon (Endangered) and Pygmy Sculpin (Threatened). Their presence is also causing ecological impacts by preying on juvenile salmon, and other native species.



“Transporting or releasing invasive species is illegal and can have detrimental impacts on the environment, fish and wildlife,” said Sgt. Todd Hunter, with the BCCOS Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) unit. “We’re hoping someone has information that can help advance our investigation – even small details can make a big difference.”



The BCCOS is asking anyone with information about past or present illegal fish releases to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.



To learn more about invasive fish and what you can do, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/invasive…/priority-species/fish

