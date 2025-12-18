IHIT UPDATE – 70 Year Old Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Death of Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford

Mission/Abbotsford – DECEMBER 18 2025 UPDATE – 70-year-old Gary Losch has now been sentenced in relation to the homicide of 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.

Background:

On July 30, 2017, the Abbotsford Police Department received a report of a missing 22-year-old woman and began conducting an extensive search and investigation.

On August 16, 2017, the Abbotsford Police Department initiated a search in the area near Sylvester Road and Dale Road northeast of Mission, about 70 kilometres east of Vancouver. During this search, a deceased woman was located and later identified as 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked in close partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department, the BC Coroners Service, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS). Since the outset of this investigation, IHIT investigators have worked tirelessly with policing partners to advance this investigation and bring it before the courts.

On September 10, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service charged Gary Losch with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the homicide of Chelsey Gauthier.

On July 22, 2025, Mr. Losch was found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the included offence of manslaughter, and guilty of indignity to human remains in relation to the homicide of Chelsey Gauthier.

Update:

On December 18, 2025, Mr. Losch, now 70, appeared at the Supreme Court of BC in Abbotsford where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and two years in prison for indignity to human remains, to be served consecutively.

“This was a complex investigation involving a complicated outdoor crime scene,” says Sgt. Freda Fong. “Investigators were met with tremendous challenges navigating the vast crime scene and exposure to the elements.”

“A case like this takes a lot of persistence not only to gather, but also to present the evidence, in an effort to demonstrate the truth of what happened to the victim. We are so proud of the investigators for their dedication and the great lengths they went to see this case through. As the court proceedings come to an end, we hope for peace and closure for Chelsey’s family and friends.”

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 UPDATE – IHIT will be holding a media briefing on Saturday for the purpose of providing an update on an arrest and charges in relation to the 2017 homicide of 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.

IHIT/Chelsey Gauthier

ORIGINAL STORY – AUGUST 2017 – The body of a missing Abbotsford Women who disappeared July 27, was found in Mission.

IHIT released the information on Friday afternoon, saying the Abbotsford Police Department’s investigation of the missing-person case ,22 year old Chelsey Gauthier led tp an isolated area of Mission near Sylvester Road and Dale Road.

That was on August 16. IHIT and Abbotsford Police now believe she was the victim of homicide and not a random attack.

Gauthier, a mom of two toddlers, was seen at around 11AM on Thursday, July 27 at the McDonald’s at Bourquin Crescent West and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and to assist the two daughters, age 2 and 3.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Original Story August 1 –

On Sunday evening (July 30, 2017, at 10:15 PM), 22-year-old Chelsea Lea GAUTHIER was reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department.

She was last seen on the morning of Thursday, July 27, 2017.

GAUTHIER is known to frequent various locations in Central Abbotsford but to this point she has not been located.

Chelsea has not been active on social media for several days. Her friends and family are very concerned.

GAUTHIER stands 5’8” tall and weighs 122 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and has piercings on her lower lip and tongue. (See photo) Chelsea often carries a “Hello Kitty” purse.

Anyone with information about Chelsea Lea GAUTHIER should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).