Update on École Mission Senior Secondary Replacement

Mission – (Mission Public Schools) – Mission Public Schools update with the École Mission Senior Secondary Replacement Project. Following a thorough evaluation process, Ventana Corp, in partnership with Thinkspace Architecture Planning Interior Design Ltd., have been selected as the preferred proponent for the design and construction of the new school.

This modern facility will serve as a vibrant learning hub for our community, providing students with innovative, inclusive, and sustainable spaces to learn and grow.

The new École Mission Senior Secondary is expected to open its doors to students in September 2028.

More information will be posted at the MSS Replacement Project Portal: https://engagempsd.ca/mss-replacement