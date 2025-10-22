Five UFV Researchers Ranked Among World’s Top Scientists

Fraser Valley – Five researchers from the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) have been recognized on the 2025 Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists list, a global ranking of the world’s most influential researchers.

Honourees include Drs. Lauren Erland, Javad Hadian, Michael Hitch, Faisal Naeem, and Christophe Schinckus — recognized for their outstanding citation impact and contributions in their respective fields. Selected from more than 100,000 scientists worldwide, this is the first time UFV has had five researchers included in a single year, underscoring the university’s growing reputation in research, scholarship, and innovation.

Their inclusion places UFV among Canada’s most dynamic academic institutions and underscores the caliber of teaching and scholarly excellence at the university, notes Dr. Garry Fehr, Associate Vice-President, Research and Graduate Studies.

UFV first appeared on the list in 2022, when one researcher was named. Just three years later, the university is celebrating a record five honourees, highlighting the rapid growth of UFV’s research profile and international impact.

“This recognition places UFV among Canada’s most dynamic academic institutions and demonstrates the university’s ability to compete with top-tier research universities internationally,” says Fehr. “With five honorees, UFV is strengthening its position as a university where teaching excellence and research leadership go hand in hand.”

The annual list is compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier using data from the Scopus citation database. It highlights researchers whose work is most frequently cited worldwide, reflecting their influence and contribution to advancing knowledge. The list is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive and credible measures of global research impact.

Schinckus, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Computing, is recognized for the fourth consecutive year. His work spans financial economics, energy studies, health studies, and interdisciplinary applications of mathematics in finance.

“This list is a reminder that collaborative research and dedicated mentorship can make a meaningful impact,” he says. “This recognition motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of research and education.”

Naeem is also part of the Faculty of Business and Computing. His research focuses on computer science, computing systems, and innovative approaches to data and security.

Erland is the Director of UFV’s Berry Environmental Resilience Research & Innovation (BERRI) Lab and a Canada Research Chair, conducting research that focuses on plant physiology, sustainable agriculture, and food security in a changing climate.

“It is great to see our work recognized,” Erland says. “A big focus in my research is finding meaningful outcomes, and this recognition is evidence that the work we are doing is making a difference.”

Hadian’s research is primarily in medicinal and biomolecular chemistry, and he also studies plant biology and botany.

Hitch is the Dean of UFV’s Faculty of Science, with research centred on sustainable resource development, CO₂ management in a circular economy, mining economics, and community impact. This is his third consecutive year on the list.

“We are thrilled that three of the five noted scientists are from the Faculty of Science, which demonstrates that UFV Science is having a growing global impact and that our work contributes to this success,” Hitch says. “This recognition demonstrates UFV’s ability to compete with top-tier research universities internationally and serves as inspiration for students and colleagues alike.”

Fehr says UFV students benefit directly from learning from faculty members who are recognized leaders in their fields, and this recognition is a testament to UFV’s growing research culture and the inspiration it provides for the students and community.

He’s also pleased to see university faculty advancing knowledge with worldwide reach.

“UFV is proud of this achievement and the impact it represents — both globally and locally,” he notes. “Congratulations to Drs. Hadian, Erland, Hitch, Naeem, and Schinckus for representing UFV on the global research stage.”