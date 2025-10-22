Skip to content

BUSINESS – Goalline Sports Cards Re-opens at District 1881

Home
Business
BUSINESS – Goalline Sports Cards Re-opens at District 1881

Chilliwack – They’re back & better than ever!

Goalline Sports Cards is officially re-opening under new ownership — and they’re staying right here in their original spot at District 1881.

Come by to check out their brand new stock, amazing sales on cards & wax + the exciting new chapter of Goalline.

They’re also in the process of re-establishing their Upper Deck Diamond Dealer status as they verify all their updated details — stay tuned.

Goalline can’t wait to see all their collectors & the card community!

Goalline Sports – District 1881 – Facebook

Share This:

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

a-night-of-bowie-truly-tina-mur-man-productions

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts