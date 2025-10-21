WANTED – Canada Wide Warrant for 26 Year Old -Charged with Manslaughter – Left Abbotsford Halfway House

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Vancouver Police are requesting the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Jordan Conway, who is wanted Canada-wide for manslaughter.



Conway was charged on August 30, 2024, for the manslaughter of Aden Hersi, which occurred on August 17, 2022. In addition to the manslaughter charge, Conway faces outstanding warrants for assault and three counts of breaching his release conditions – all related to this investigation.



Conway was released to a halfway house in Abbotsford on July 7. However, he left without notice sometime during the night between July 12 and July 13. Multiple B.C.-wide warrants for breach of release conditions were issued, and on October 8, the radius of those warrants was expanded to Canada-wide.



Anyone who sees Jordan Conway is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

2025 VPD Jordan Conway Left Abbotsford Halfway House