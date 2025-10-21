October 14 Assault of an Inmate at Kent Institution

Kent/Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On October 14, 2025, an inmate was victim of an assault at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident
