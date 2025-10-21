Community Gathers Honour Long-Serving MP Ed Fast in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – An appreciation banquet honouring long-serving Member of Parliament Ed Fast was held on Wednesday, October 15 at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre in Abbotsford. The event drew more than 250 guests, including current and former elected officials from across British Columbia and beyond.

The evening celebrated Fast’s decades of public service and leadership. After beginning his career as a lawyer in 1982 and co-founding the law firm now known as Linley Welwood, he was first elected to the Abbotsford School Board in 1985, completing two terms before joining Abbotsford City Council in 1996, where he served three more.

Fast was elected to the House of Commons in the 2006 federal election, earning 63 percent of the vote. During his nearly 20 years in Parliament, he served as Minister of International Trade in Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet, as well as Opposition Critic for Environment, Industry, and Finance. He played a key role in negotiating several major trade agreements, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the European Union, and the Canada–Korea Free Trade Agreement.

Event speakers included Mayor Ross Siemens, MLA Korky Neufeld, MP Brad Vis and Senator Yonah Martin, the first Korean-Canadian Parliamentarian and the first Canadian of Korean descent to serve in the Senate.

“Ed’s honesty, authenticity and great professionalism allowed him to be an effective negotiator while building genuine friendships on the world stage as he represented Canada so well.” shared Senator Martin.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who was unable to attend due to overseas travel, sent a letter of congratulations and best wishes: “From your first election in 2006, you served as a dedicated and capable Member of Parliament and a valued member of our Conservative team. Of course, you long outlasted me, serving almost 20 years in the Parliament of Canada.”

Harper also praised Fast’s leadership on international trade, calling the CETA and TPP “landmark deals for Canada that, given the current state of our relationship with the United States, are more important to Canada’s future than ever before.”

Guests enjoyed a plated dinner prepared by the Clarion Hotel culinary and banquet team, remarks by emcee Vijay Manuel and performances by internationally acclaimed, award-winning husband-and-wife duo Rosemary Siemens and Eli Bennett.

The Abbotsford Community Foundation announced a new scholarship fund supporting high school graduates pursuing post-secondary studies in political science or law, recognizing students who have shown exceptional community-minded leadership.

The theme of servant leadership ran throughout the evening’s speeches, videos, and tributes from Fast’s family, a principle he returned to in his closing comments: “There have been few moments in my life when words have been hard to find, but this is one of those moments,” shared Fast. “I’m encouraged by the new generation of leaders rising up. My hope is that they choose the path of servant leadership, the kind that puts others first and measures success not in titles, but in lives changed. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve you and this great country we all love.”

“If I’ve left any legacy at all, I hope it’s the reminder that character still matters. So, to each of you who has walked this journey with me — thank you.”

For more information about the event or scholarship fund, visit: https://reg.eventmobi.com/edfast

Abbotsford Community Foundation Scholarship: https://abbotsfordcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate