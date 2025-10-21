Chilliwack RCMP Honoured with Prestigious Provincial Traffic Safety Award

Chilliwack – The BC Association of Chiefs of Police has proudly awarded its 2024 Traffic Safety Team Award to a trio of local enforcement professionals: Corporal Sabulsky and Constable Fisher of the Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Unit, and Commercial Vehicle Safetyand Enforcement (CVSE) Officer Vriend.

Presented annually, this award recognizes one team in British Columbia that demonstrates exceptional commitment to traffic safety and investigative excellence during the previous calendar year.

The award highlights a major investigation that began in July 2024, when a traffic stop by Constable Fisher led to the discovery of widespread vehicle inspection fraud. Working collaboratively, Corporal Sabulsky and CVSE Officer Vriend joined the investigation, uncovering a network of fraudulent inspection certificates issued by a local facility. Over six months, the team identified more than a dozen dangerously defective vehicles that had been falsely certified as roadworthy. Investigators also found unsafe vehicles linked to thefts and drug trafficking, a used car dealership selling hazardous vehicles and a tow truck driver operating without insurance

In December 2024, the team seized inspection records, revealing further negligence—including a commercial fleet and even a “monster truck” deemed roadworthy despite its inability to occupy a single lane.

Impact of the Investigation:

250+ Notices and Orders issued

750+ vehicle-related violation tickets

1,500+ enforcement statistics recorded

1.5 kg of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized

$100,000+ in stolen property recovered

Two firearms seized and traced to trafficking operations

As a direct result of this investigation, the inspection facility’s license and the inspector’s certification were ultimately revoked.

“This investigation exemplifies the highest standards of teamwork, investigative excellence, and dedication to public safety,” said Corporal Sabulsky. “We are honoured to receive this recognition and proud of the impact our work has had on road safety and public trust.”