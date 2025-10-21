BUSINESS – PacificWest 2025 – Uniting Canada’s (and Fraser Valley’s) Real Estate Leaders in Vancouver

Vancouver (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Canada’s largest annual real estate conference is taking place October 21–22 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Co-hosted by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) and Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR), the two-day conference has become a flagship event for organized real estate in the country, a forum where REALTORS®, brokers, policymakers, and innovators come together to share ideas, strengthen leadership, and advance the profession and the public they represent.

“PacificWest is not just an opportunity for professional development, it is a chance for real estate professionals from across Canada to gather, learn and share opportunities to elevate the services and protections that the real estate profession provides the public,” said Jeff King, GVR CEO. “This is a Canadian conference focusing on Canadian issues, from regulation and professional practice, to innovation and professionalism.”

This year’s program features a robust lineup offering insights on a range of areas from economic forecasting and technology innovation to professional practice and leadership. The conference also emphasizes professional development, with sessions designed to provide REALTORS® with practical strategies for navigating change, fostering client trust, and balancing business growth with well-being.

“PacificWest 2025 underscores REALTORS®’ role as vital partners in the housing ecosystem,” said Baldev Gill, CEO of FVREB. “Its world-class program equips our members with the insight and tools to strengthen that role and help shape solutions to today’s housing challenges.”

Last year’s event drew some 1,200 attendees, and this year’s conference is expected to exceed that number. With housing affordability and supply dominating Canada’s policy agenda, PacificWest 2025 provides a prime opportunity for the real estate profession to collaborate across regions and disciplines, and to highlight the sector’s value in advancing affordability and other solutions.

For more information and the full conference schedule, visit www.pacificwest.ca.