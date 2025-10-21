BUSINESS – Fighter Vodka and Deep Blue Distilleries – Filling the Gap During the Strike, and Beyond

Fraser Valley – As the BCGEU job action continues, restaurants and bars are facing the need to find other liquor sources for their customers. Small distilleries are working to fill that gap.

Fighter Vodka through Deep Blue Distilleries are working overtime to fill the demand. Based in Vancouver, they are active in the Fraser Valley.

Phone: +1 (604) 767-5075

Email: info@fightervodka.com

Website is here.

Instagram is here.

From their website – Built by the tide. Run on spite.

On the coast of British Columbia, Deep Blue Distillery is where Fighter Vodka comes to life. We built the place from scratch—manual process, copper stills, and zero compromise. Every step is hands-on, from grain to glass, because we don’t believe in phoning it in. Porcelain purification pulls the harshness and leaves the soul. Locally grown grain keeps us connected to the land that fuels us. And custom stills? Those were built because off-the-shelf never cut it. You’re welcome to visit. But don’t expect a polished tour. This is where the fight gets distilled.