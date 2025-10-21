AbbyPD Launch the NEW AbbyPD Youth Leadership Program in March 2026 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is excited to launch the NEW AbbyPD Youth Leadership Program designed to empower the next generation of leaders in our community. This immersive 8-day, 7-night experience gives high school students in Abbotsford a unique opportunity to explore the world of policing, public safety, and community service—while building real leadership and life skills.
Hands-on simulations
Team-building challenges
Forensics, self-defense, emergency response
Learn directly from AbbyPD officers
Program Dates: March 14–21, 2026
Application Deadline: Thursday, November 13, 2025 @ 5 PM
Who Can Apply?
• Abbotsford students in Grades 10–12 (including homeschoolers)
• Physically fit and in good academic standing
• Able to pass a criminal record check
For more information visit: http://abbypd.ca/ylp
This is your chance to grow, lead, and make a difference. Apply now and be part of the first-ever AbbyPD Youth Leadership Program!