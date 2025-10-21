2025 – Annual Cultus Lake Around the Lake Give’R Take 30 Trail Race – Supporting Programs Within Chilliwack School District

Cultus Lake – U{DATE – Unlike the atmospheric river conditions for the 2024 race which brought nearly 100 millimeters of rain, turning the course into a mud-soaked challenge, the 2025 Give’R Take 30 trail race around Cultus Lake, British Columbia was run under near perfect conditions of overcast skies and mild temperatures creating fast trail conditions.

The event, organized annually by the Around the Lake Give’R Take Trail Race Society, brings runners together on the trails of S’ólh Téméxw, the unceded traditional territory of the Stó:lō peoples. Founded in 2003 by Clarence Wiens, the race attracted over 330 participants, selling out within days of registration. This year, the race featured three events: a 30-kilometer solo run (173 runners), 73 two-person relay teams in men, women and mixed divisions, and the Give’R Take 1.0-kilometer Kids Trail Race that saw 18 eager kids smashing the trails of Cultus Lake.

Funds raised from registrations and sponsorships support local outdoor recreation groups and scholarships for students in the Chilliwack School District. Over the past 22 years, race organizers have distributed thousands of dollars to non-profits in the community.

Cultus Lake Main Beach, Cultus Lake (start/finish)

This is the 22nd annual edition of the race — showing staying power, tradition, and local roots, bringing in runners, support crews, families, and spectators from outside the immediate region helps local businesses (cafés, accommodations, retail).

It also highlights Chilliwack / Cultus Lake as a destination for outdoor and trail‐running tourism.

The race is more than a sporting event — it’s a community-driven initiative. Each year, proceeds help support Chilliwack-area organizations and scholarships. In a past year, more than $11,000 was raised to support local groups.

Distances / divisions:

30 km solo loop

30 km relay (two-person, 17 km + 13 km legs)

Kids’ 1.5 km race (ages 5–11)

Course Records

30k Solo

Men: 2:26:40 (2023)

Women: 2:37:59 (2018)

30k Relay

Women: 2:56:28 (2017)

Men: 2:17:30 (2019)

Mixed: 2:52.48 (2024)