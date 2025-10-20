UFV Sports Sunday – Men’s Soccer Off to the Playoffs, Women’s Season Ends

Frsaer Valley – MSOC: Cascades end regular season in 4-1 loss with one eye on playoffs

With playoff positioning already sealed going in, a heavily rotated UFV Cascades lineup dropped a 4-1 decision to the TRU WolfPack on Sunday afternoon in Kamloops.

The result sees the Cascades finish the regular season with a 7-4-4 record, good for third in the pacific division and a quarterfinal rematch with the Calgary Dinos, while the WolfPack close out their year at 4-11-1.

UFV head coach Tom Lowndes : “We heavily rotated with the playoff situation the way that it is, and we handed some opportunities to younger guys. I actually think that despite the score, we’ve played well. You know, preventable goals, some bad individual mistakes on the goals that need to be better, but I thought we showed some real moments and glimpses of quality. We played a full-strength TRU team and got punished on some goals. So, I was really happy with some moments of the game, and stuff to build on. The main thing is just being healthy and being ready for a playoff game next week and seeing in that regards, it was mission accomplished.”

The Cascades now turn their focus on to the Canada West quarterfinal, where they will take on the Calgary Dinos for the second straight year. The Cascades prevailed in a penalty shootout last season and will be hoping for a similar result when they meet next week at UBC.

WSOC: Cascades season comes to an end in Langley

The UFV Cascades played their final game of the season on Saturday night in Langley, as they fell 3-0 to the TWU Spartans at Chase office field.

The Casacdes end their season at 3-9-2, while the Spartans improve to 10-3-1.