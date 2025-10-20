The Tradition Continues – 2025 Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale – October 26 to November 1 (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale has been a “must do” event in Chilliwack since 1984. Browsing 90,000 books inside a large, weather-protected building, and discovering treasures new and old appeals to people of all ages.

Once again its at Heritage Park Chilliwack – October 26 to November 1

Club president Ralph Jones said, “The Chilliwack community is invested in this sale. We source all of our materials from the generous donations of community members. Every single day, people are dropping off donations for our Book Sale at our Rotary Building. Our sorting team goes through all donations, and choose the best works for our book sales. We ask people to use the book bins at 44870 Wolfe Road, and not bring them to the sale.”

Janet Reeves, chair of the Rotary Book Sale committee stated, “This book sale is hugely popular across the Lower Mainland. People come from all over – we’ve had people from across BC, Alberta, Washington State and Oregon attend – to pick up some great quality books, record albums, DVDs and CDs at a bargain price. Other than rare books, most items will be $1.00-$4.00 in price.

