Chilliwack Hospice Society November 18 Event – Marking National Grief and Bereavement Day

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society invites community members to join in a time of remembrance and reflection at its annual Memorial Celebration on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the Chilliwack Museum and Archives (45820 Spadina Ave.). The event begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Held on the third Tuesday of November, the date coincides with National Grief and Bereavement Day, recognized by the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association and organizations like Chilliwack Hospice Society. The awareness day aims to increase Canadians’ grief literacy and encourage open conversations about grief, loss and support.

The Memorial Celebration offers an opportunity for individuals and families to honour their loved ones, find comfort in community and experience the quiet strength of shared understanding. The event is open to anyone who is grieving — whether the death occurred recently or many years ago.

“Our Memorial Celebration provides a safe and meaningful space for people to come together, honour their loved ones and feel supported by others who understand what they’re going through,” said Sue Knott, Executive Director of Chilliwack Hospice Society. “Moments like this remind us that grief is a shared human experience, and no one needs to face it alone.”

This year’s program features guest speaker Cristal Biela, and a musical performance by singer-songwriter Jennifer Victor. Guests are encouraged to bring a framed photo of their loved one to display during the evening. Light refreshments will be served.

Guest speaker – Cristal Biela, M.A., RCC

Biela is a wife and mother of four adult children who lives on an off-grid homestead. She works as a community health specialist with Fraser Health in Chilliwack, focusing on enhancing resilience and reducing the impact of adverse childhood experiences for children, youth and families. She will share reflections on her personal and professional experiences with grief and how she has found comfort by intentionally weaving moments of joy into her days.

Musical guest – Jennifer Victor

Victor is a Chilliwack-based singer-songwriter who launched her YouTube channel in 2016 and has since reached more than nine million streams on Spotify. She collaborates with musicians worldwide and is passionate about mental-health awareness, using music as a source of comfort and connection.

Guests are asked to RSVP by calling (604) 795-4660. Street parking and elevator access are available. There is no smoking on the premises.

All Chilliwack Hospice Society programs and services are offered free of cost thanks to the generosity of local donors and businesses.

Chilliwack Hospice Society is a community-based organization that helps individuals and families dealing with death and dying through support, education, and programs that provide wellness and healthy grieving.