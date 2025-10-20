2025 Chilliwack Pickleball Fall Tournament Results

Chilliwack (with files from Lyle Simpson) – Over the weekend, the Landing Sports Centre was the pickleball hub with the 2025 Fall tournament.

Chilliwack Fall Tournament 2025 results: Men’s 3.499 and under any age:

Gold: Christian Yeo & Caleb Naysmith

Silver: Graham King & David Toews

Bronze: Hamish Hart & Carter Daigle

Men’s 3.5 any age:

Gold: Faiyaz Lakhani & John Robertson

Silver: Les Trendall & Kelvin Koop

Bronze: Andrew Reeves & Tom Windt

Men’s 3.5 any age:

Gold: Gordon Hatusupy & Matthew Fong

Silver: Fraser McKimmon & Eli Dirksen

Bronze: Fred Vasquez & Canucks Victory

Women’s 2.99 & under age: 50+

Gold: Karra Harvey & Colleen Doerksen

Silver: Wendy Rykiss & Michelle Lamothe

Bronze: Helen Dricoll & Carol Rieder

Women’s 3.5 age: 50+

Gold: Trudy Meulemans & Brooks Weeks

Silver: Jennifer Ware & Jacquie Dick

Bronze: Helen Chan & Eileen Godfrey

Women’s 3.5 any age:

Gold: Madison Roth & Christina Lyn

Silver: Helen Chan & Dana Peterson

Bronze: Darci Reeves & TJ Jones

Mixed Doubles 3.5 Div 1 age: 50+

Gold: Janet Vidovic & Jim Vidovic

Silver: Maureen Lum & John Bulick

Bronze: Vic Tait & Randy Egan