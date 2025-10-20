2025 Chilliwack Pickleball Fall Tournament Results

Chilliwack (with files from Lyle Simpson) – Over the weekend, the Landing Sports Centre was the pickleball hub with the 2025 Fall tournament.
Chilliwack Fall Tournament 2025 results: Men’s 3.499 and under any age:
Gold: Christian Yeo & Caleb Naysmith
Silver: Graham King & David Toews
Bronze: Hamish Hart & Carter Daigle
Men’s 3.5 any age:
Gold: Faiyaz Lakhani & John Robertson
Silver: Les Trendall & Kelvin Koop
Bronze: Andrew Reeves & Tom Windt
Gold: Gordon Hatusupy & Matthew Fong
Silver: Fraser McKimmon & Eli Dirksen
Bronze: Fred Vasquez & Canucks Victory
Women’s 2.99 & under age: 50+
Gold: Karra Harvey & Colleen Doerksen
Silver: Wendy Rykiss & Michelle Lamothe
Bronze: Helen Dricoll & Carol Rieder
Women’s 3.5 age: 50+
Gold: Trudy Meulemans & Brooks Weeks
Silver: Jennifer Ware & Jacquie Dick
Bronze: Helen Chan & Eileen Godfrey
Women’s 3.5 any age:
Gold: Madison Roth & Christina Lyn
Silver: Helen Chan & Dana Peterson
Bronze: Darci Reeves & TJ Jones
Mixed Doubles 3.5 Div 1 age: 50+
Gold: Janet Vidovic & Jim Vidovic
Silver: Maureen Lum & John Bulick
Bronze: Vic Tait & Randy Egan