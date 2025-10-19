UFV Sports Saturday – Volleyball Squads in Tough with TWU

Fraser Valley – WVB: Cascades fall to Spartans in three
The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team dropped a three-set decision, 23-25, 20-25, 22-25, against the TWU Spartans on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. The result mirrors the previous night, as TWU improves to 2-0 and UFV drops to 0-2.
Cascades outside hitter Lauren Attieh: “If we look at night one versus night two, there are a lot of different aspects of our game that we improved, and yet we are still not satisfied – and now we have a bye week coming up, so we have some more time to clean up the things that we’ll see through video.”
“We know we have so much more potential, and this is just the beginning. It’s a long season for Canada West players, so I think we are still optimistic and just excited to get back in the gym and learn from these two nights.”
Up next:
The Cascades now have a week off before they return to action at home against the University of Regina Cougars on October 31 and November 1. The matches are set for 6pm and 4pm respectively, and can be seen live at the UFV Athletic Centre or on Canada West TV.
To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on social media at @ufvcascades, and visit the UFV Athletics website at gocascades.ca.
MVB: Cascades fall in straight sets in Langley
The UFV Cascades men’s volleyball team fell in straight sets, 17-25, 9-25, 11-25, to the TWU Spartans on Friday at the Langley Events Centre.
After the previous night’s result, the Spartans improve to 2-0, while UFV falls to 0-2.
UFV middle Kian Bos: “Because we’re such a brand new team, this is an absolute eye opener for the rest of the season. It gives us plenty to work on for practice, plenty of stuff to come back with, so I think we can use this to come back stronger.”
“Like our coach says, we have these certain sections when we are focused and we are dialed, so we just need to make that the whole set.”
“I want to be a good role model for the team, but this is also my first time really stepping into it. Luckily for me I have two years of learning that the rookies don’t have, but I’m just kind of going in there and growing with the team.”
Up next:
The Cascades now return home next week for a pair of matches with the Winnipeg Wesmen on Friday and Saturday. Match times are set for 6pm and 8pm and the match can also be seen live on Canada West TV.
To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on social media at @ufvcascades, and visit the UFV Athletics website at gocascades.ca.