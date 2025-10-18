H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and Enbridge Bringing Back Two Free Admission Days For Fraser Valley Residents in November

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Due to popular demand, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and Enbridge are bringing back free admission days for Fraser Valley residents. A total of 400 free tickets are up for grabs for those who want to experience the magic of outer space inside the Planetarium in Vancouver this fall.

Residents of Abbotsford and Chilliwack can enjoy their free entry on November 8, while those from Agassiz, Hope and Kent get their free day on November 9. Proof of residence is required upon entry.

To reserve the tickets for the Community Days, residents must register at the links below:

This program, called Community Days, was first launched successfully in April and made possible through a $50,000 sponsorship from Enbridge, an energy transportation company that operates a natural gas pipeline system across the province. Enbridge partnered with the Space Centre to extend access to space education and experiences for Fraser Valley communities. Other than the Community Days, the Space Centre also brought the outer space experience to Fraser Valley during the summer fair events, including the portable planetarium, solar telescopes and other hands-on space themed crafts and activities.

You can also find more information on their blog and their website, spacecentre.ca.

Lorraine Lowe, Executive Director, H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

“Partnerships like the one we have with Enbridge make it possible for us to reach beyond the Space Centre and connect with communities across the province. As a non-profit organization, we rely on a combination of self-generated revenue and strong partnerships to keep our programs thriving and inspire the next generation of scientists and space explorers.”

Lorraine Little, Director of Corporate Citizenship and Strategic Partnerships, Enbridge

“We’re excited to support a program that brings hands-on space education to communities in the Fraser Valley. Investing in initiatives like this reflect our commitment to expanding access to learning and discovery beyond the classroom.”