Fraser Health : Illegal Food Businesses and Your Health

Surrey – Fraser Health Public Health is reminding people in our communities to purchase food exclusively from approved food service establishments. These establishments hold a valid operating permit issued by Fraser Health, granted only after a comprehensive application review and on-site inspection. Permits must be clearly posted and visible to customers.

Recently, Fraser Health Public Health has received complaints related to illegal food service operations in the community. These complaints include businesses operating from unapproved commercial kitchens and private dwellings such as single-family homes, garages, townhomes and apartments. Illegal food services may include catering, tiffin services, take out/delivery of ready to eat foods, and baked products.

Consuming food from illegal food business increases your risk of food safety concerns and foodborne illnesses from improper food preparation, storage and handling of foods. Foodborne illnesses such as E. coli and hepatitis may have greater impacts on vulnerable individuals such as children, the elderly, pregnant individuals and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Protect your health:

To help you make informed decisions about where it is safe to eat: All restaurant inspection reports can be viewed at https://www.healthspace.ca/fha/food. If a food service establishment has received a closure order due to health violations, a copy of the closure order will be posted on its front door. Closure and correction orders can be viewed at https://www.healthspace.ca/clients/fha/FHA_Website.nsf/Food-Closure. Clean washroom facilities can be a good indicator of a well-run facility.

Contact Fraser Health here if you have a complaint, concern or question regarding a food premise, including approved restaurants, tiffin services and caterers.

If you suspect you have become ill from the food you ate, contact your physician and your local Health Protection office.

Information for food business operators:

All food business operators in British Columbia must comply with legislative requirements in the provincial Food Premises Regulations. To ensure they are held to the same standards, each food business is assessed individually by Fraser Health Environmental Health Officers.

To obtain information about operating a food premise and for help obtaining a health operating permit in our region, please contact 604-587-3936 to speak with an Environmental Health Officer.

To obtain a temporary food premise permit for a community event in our region, please submit your application at least 14 days in advance to your local Health Protection office.

You can also find information for Fraser Health applications and requirements to operate a food business, including a temporary food premise, on the Fraser Health website.