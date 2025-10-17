Skip to content

RCMP Searching for Vancouver Woman – Paula Eineigel – Last Seen in Hope

Home
Missing
RCMP Searching for Vancouver Woman – Paula Eineigel – Last Seen in Hope

Hope/Vancouver – RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Paula Eineigel, 50, of Vancouver, BC. Paula Eineigel was last seen in Hope, BC on October 4, 2025.

Paula Eineigel is described as:

  • Caucasian female.
  • Height: 168 cm (5’ 6”).
  • Build: Slender.
  • Hair: long Brown.
  • Eyes: Hazel.
  • May be wearing glasses

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Paula Eineigel they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula Eineigel is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

2025 RCMP Searching for Vancouver Woman – Paula Eineigel – Last Seen in Hope – October

Share This:

eagle-eyes-2025-mur-man-productions

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

a-night-of-bowie-truly-tina-mur-man-productions

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts