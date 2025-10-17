RCMP Searching for Vancouver Woman – Paula Eineigel – Last Seen in Hope

Hope/Vancouver – RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Paula Eineigel, 50, of Vancouver, BC. Paula Eineigel was last seen in Hope, BC on October 4, 2025.

Paula Eineigel is described as:

Caucasian female.

Height: 168 cm (5’ 6”).

Build: Slender.

Hair: long Brown.

Eyes: Hazel.

May be wearing glasses

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Paula Eineigel they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula Eineigel is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).