Province, BCGEU Will Enter Into Mediation

Victoria – From your drivers licence, to income assistance, to your beer and cannabis store, the strike has impacted everyone. Legendary mediator Vince Ready is involved.

Statement from the Premier’s Office:

The government and the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) have agreed to enter into mediation with the assistance of mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers in an effort to find a resolution to the current dispute between the parties that has resulted in the public-service strike. The strike is having an impact on the public, businesses and employees, and government is committed to reaching a fair agreement that works for everyone. Out of respect for the mediation process, government will not be releasing any further details at this time.

Statement from BCGEU:

The BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) announced today that its Public Service Bargaining Committee has agreed to enter non-binding mediation with the Government of British Columbia, with respected mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers facilitating the process.

The decision follows a request from government late Thursday afternoon and comes after seven weeks of province-wide strike action by more than 25,000 public service workers.

“Public service workers have been steadfast and united in their call for a fair deal,” said BCGEU President Paul Finch. “Their solidarity and determination have brought government back to the table. Mediation represents a next step toward resolving this dispute in a way that respects the vital work our members do every day.”

The parties expect mediation to begin as soon as possible. While mediation proceeds, BCGEU members will maintain picket lines across the province to demonstrate continued resolve.

As the process is non-binding, any tentative agreement reached through mediation will be presented to BCGEU members for a vote before it is finalized.

“Public service is at the heart of who these members are, and they do not take the decision to strike lightly, but they cannot afford to keep falling behind financially. More than half of BCGEU public service workers have considered leaving their jobs because of affordability concerns. Our goal remains clear as we enter mediation,” said Finch. “We’re committed to exploring every option to achieve a fair and respectful agreement for our members.”

The BCGEU will continue to provide updates as mediation progresses.

